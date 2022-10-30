Talks on election date underway, claims Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will not hold talks with any committee of the government and talks on the election date are also underway with where the matter would resolve.

In his exclusive conversation with a private channel, the Punjab Chief Minister said that politics has nothing to do with the heat or cold, and if the weather is hot, we will try to cool it down.

He also thanked Imran Khan for trusting him and making him the chief minister of the province. “No one else other than me knows Sharif,” he said and added Nawaz Sharif started a feud with the then army chief when he became the prime minister with a two-thirds majority. “He [Nawaz Sharif] also had a feud with Ali Qulli, Perved Musharraf, and Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa,” Elahi added.

Pervaiz Elahi went on to say that Imran Khan’s biggest issue is the election date and wants the date to be announced, adding that a ray of hope is seen during the long march. He said the incumbent government wants election to be held after the completion of tenure.

When Pervaiz Elahi was asked that if the negotiations were going on, then why DG ISI needed a press conference, he replied that he would not talk about it and “we hope that the talks will lead to a solution.” Everyone including PDM, PM, and Imran Khan wants an extension for Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former had said that it would be better if the army chief is given an extension. “Imran Khan is my leader and will do whatever he would ask,” Elahi said, adding that the PTI chairman will never tolerate these ‘thieves’.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi accorded approval of the funds amounting to Rs 12 billion on the whole for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affectees.

He was presiding over a meeting at CMO in which the Head of Punjab Ehsas Program Dr. Sania Nishtar, Provincial Minister Mohsin Leghari and others were also present.

The CM said that the Punjab government will provide Rs 9 billion for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people adding that other Rs 3.2 billion which were collected during the telethon would be contributed.

He said that Rs10 billion have been allocated to redress the losses of houses and the livestock while Rs 2 billion have been allocated to provide financial assistance to the farmers whose fields were affected due to the floods. The chief minister apprised that the farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land will be disbursed Rs 5000/per acre while Rs 2 lac/financial aid will be given on the falling down of adobe houses while Rs 4 lac/financial aid will be given to the owners of the bricked houses. He said that the owners of the livestock will also be given financial aid in the flood-affected areas.

The CM added that the Punjab government is doing the rehabilitation work of the flood-affectees.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Member Board of Revenue, concerned Secretaries and other officials also attended the meeting.

Separately, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the people and the government of Turkiye on its Republic Day on behalf of the people of Punjab and the government.

The CM stated that “we equally share the rejoice of our brothers and sisters on the Republic Day of Turkiye.”

Under the dynamic leadership of the President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye has made an unprecedented progress in every sector. The CM acknowledged that Turkiye fully supported Pakistan in its every hour of difficulty and the people of Punjab are grateful to Turkiye for extending its all out help during the recent floods.

He maintained that the diplomatic support of Turkiye on the viewpoint of Pakistan on Kashmir is unforgettable. He said that a strong relation between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye is the strength of cordial relationship between the two countries. Strong mutual relationship between the two countries depicts the determined friendship tied in history, faith and deep cultural relationship.