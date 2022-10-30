Bilawal strongly flays lynching

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday strongly condemned the heinous lynching of two men in Karachi’s Machhar Colony area a day earlier and sought justice for the victims who were unjustly killed on the basis of a mere rumour. Issuing a statement following the incident, the foreign minister said: “Those who paint their hands in the blood of innocent citizens should be immediately arrested.” The PPP chairman extended his sympathies to the victims’ families and hoped for the judiciary to ensure redressal and justice for the affected families. Directing the Sindh government to ensure a fair probe into the incident, Bilawal said: “Reservations of the affected families regarding the investigation and legal proceedings should be addressed.” The federal minister deemed the killing of civilians by mobs time and again as a matter of concern for society. “Intolerance, violence, and tendencies of taking the law in one’s hands must be denounced,” Bilawal stressed in his statement. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kiamari Fida Hussain, three people were arrested for the lynching. The key suspect in the case was arrested and identified as Abdul Ghafoor, the police said, adding that a total of nine people were identified to have tortured both Aiman and Saeed. The victims, Aiman Javed and Saeed Ishaq Panwhar belonged to Thatta and Naushahro Feroze, respectively. Families of the slain men have demanded the government for ensuring fair investigation and justice. Meanwhile, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi of the Professional Group on his election as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA. In his congratulatory message here on Saturday, he said that PPP-backed panel had won a major victory in the SCBA elections. “I hope that the winning panel of the SCBA will play a positive and effective role in judicial matters including solving the problems of lawyers”. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP always supports freedom of the judiciary, and we have never compromised on the dignity of the court. “PPP is well aware of the problems of the lawyers’ community and will always try to solve them,” he added.