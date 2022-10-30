Was angry because generator malfunctioned: Asad Umar on his viral video

PTI leader Asad Umar issued a clarification over his viral video in which he was seemingly having a heated discussion with Hammad Azhar, putting an end to the speculations on social media. Taking to Twitter, Umar said that the discussion was about the generator which had broken down during the long march and the other generator was in one of the cars stuck in traffic. “They are shocked to see Lahore show solidarity with their captain [Imran Khan] and determination for real freedom. There is a clip circulating about possible differences. I was only angry because the generator had broken down and the second one was taking long to arrive,” he said on Twitter. In the viral video, Umar can be seen having a ‘heated’ discussion with Azhar. Party chairman Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi can also be seen at the back. The video went viral on social media and gave rise to speculations about a possible rift between the top leadership of PTI. However, the PTI leader cleared the air of a possible dispute with his clarification.