Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore’s transfer to Centre for third time

The Government of Punjab has refused to transfer the services of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to the federal government. Punjab’s secretary of services has informed the Establishment Division about the provincial government’s decision through a letter. As per the letter, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi wants to keep CCPO Lahore Dogar in the province. Punjab, in its letter to the establishment division, stated that the CCPO’s services will be required to ensure security arrangements during PTI’s ongoing long march, the arrival of Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wahga Border to celebrate 100 years of Saka Panja Sahib, and the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation. According to sources, this is the third time that Punjab has refused to transfer CCPO Lahore’s services to the federal government. A day earlier, the Centre – via a letter – had ordered CCPO Lahore to report to the establishment division within three days. It issued a third letter directing to follow the orders for transferring CCPO Dogar, warning disciplinary action against non-compliance.