Katrina teaming up with Amit Bhadana?

Katrina Kaif is one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood town, and she started her career in 2003 with Boom.

Now she is busy with her promotion of her upcoming film Phone Bhooth where she is playing lead role along with Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Katrina has revealed that she is teaming up with the popular comedian and YouTuber Amit Bhadana on a project with Katrina.

Bhadana, who has over 24.1 million followers on YouTube will be seen soon on the digital platform with Katrina Kaif.

The YouTuber shared the picture with Katrina and captioned it as,” Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo.”

Fans are wondering whether it is a part of Phone Bhoot promotions or something is actually between the two.

Amit Bhadana was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke award for best YouTube Creator, as reported by PinkVilla.