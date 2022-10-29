Iman Ali opens up about finding love in India

Lollywood diva Iman Ali is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour, given her strong screen presence and drop-dead gorgeous looks. Despite having a pretty face and flawless acting skills, Iman Aly’s sassy persona has always been under the limelight as the actor’s blunt views mixed with a tinge of humour are pure entertainment. The Bol actress recently sat down for a tête-à-tête with Something Huate’s Amna Isani and she shed light on a plethora of topics including her career choices, upcoming movie Tich Button, life after marriage, and much more. In a surprising turn of events, Iman even candidly discussed her eight years long relationship with an ace Indian film director. “I don’t give any importance to any one in life, we create a person in our mind, we idealize it with perfection, he was closest to my perception of perfection but then I thought he’s just another normal person, I though him big, I don’t say he is not a good human being but things didn’t work out.” Dropping hints she said that the first and second letters of their names were the same and it was an eight years long relationship. It is to be remembered that Iman Ali once made headlines with ‘Jab We Met’ director Imtiaz Ali. Although, they kept their love relationship secret, but their hangouts and get-togethers made headlines in the media. On the work front, Iman Aly will be seen in the upcoming ARY Films production Tich Button alongside Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussayn and Feroze Khan.