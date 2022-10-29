Pak-Japan historic relations to be further cemented: minister

The 70th anniversary of Pak-Japan diplomatic relations was gracefully held at Mahboob Medical Institute Habib Physiotherapy Complex Hayatabad on Saturday. Health Minister KP Taimoor Saleem Jhagra was the chief guest.

Honorary Consul General of Japan Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, and Mahboob Medical Institute Chairman Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman also spoke at the ceremony, attended by a large number of students, tribal elders from Khyber district, and heads of different institutions.

The students presented scripts and the Pakistan Karate Association team headed by Rahmat Gul Afridi presented different skills of self-defense.

The health minister talked about Pakistan and Japan relations and Japan’s assistance in disasters like the 2005 earthquake and the floods in 2010 and 2022.

He appreciated the good gestures of the Japanese nation and lauded their hard work to become one of the world’s largest economies in quite a short time.

Taimur Jhagra said the world should learn from Japan that how it staged a comeback after complete destruction due to two nuclear attacks in World War II and became the world’s second-largest economic power after 40 years.

“We [Pakistan] appreciate the support given by Japan to us in every crisis. We have a longstanding friendship with Japan,” the minister added.

He said Japan, despite a lack of resources after World War II, developed the fastest metros and rails and exported automobiles to Pakistan and other countries.

He said not only was Japan known for industrial growth but its people had kept their traditions alive as well and therefore, the world should follow them.

“The Japanese people work hard from early morning to night and therefore, their country is on the path of development,” he said.

On the occasion, Peshawar-based honorary consul general of Japan Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi said Japan supported Pakistan’s efforts to alleviate poverty and provided it with assistance to deal with natural calamities like floods and earthquakes.

He said the two countries had an exemplary friendship for seven decades due to mutual trust and respect.

“People of Japan are the only nation, which doesn’t highlight its financial assistance and efforts for poverty alleviation in other countries as they believe to help people with love and respect,” he said.

Dr Mahboob-ur-Rehman told participants that Japan had been of great help to Pakistan, especially to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the war against terrorism.

He said the province required more support to check the increasing incidence of disability in violence-hit areas. “Launching physical therapy services at the district headquarters hospitals by the government in 2015 has been providing support to people with cerebral palsy, polio, knee injuries, frozen shoulder, lower back pain sports, etc.”