Quetta Police submits report regarding court firing incident

The police on Saturday presented a report in Balochistan High Court regarding the firing incident took place at District and Sessions court Quetta.

DIG Police Quetta, SSP Operation Quetta and SSP Investigation Quetta Presented a detailed report about the incident took place on Thursday outside the court.

The report was submitted to the division bench of the Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Senior Judge Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakarr. They informed the court about adopting of comprehensive measures to avert such incidents in future.

Registrar High Court, Secretary Home, Additional IG Police, CCPO Quetta, DG Levies, Commissioner Quetta and Deputy Commissioner were also present on the occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that one person was died and several others injured in exchange of firing between two rival groups over feud. Taking the notice, the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court has directed Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, IG Balochistan Police, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CCPO Quetta and DG Levis to appear in person before court on Saturday.

DC Sherani for eradication of poaching, deforestation: Deputy Commissioner Sherani Hazrat Wali Kakarr stressed for complete eradication of wildlife poaching and deforestation in the area to protect the indigenous species.

While sharing his exclusive measures for the protection of nature and wildlife species, he told APP that he had directed law enforcement officers in Mani Khwa to have strict vigilance of all forests and wildlife amid punitive measures for the prevention of poaching and to protect endangered species in the area from poachers under the Wildlife Act 2014.

“No one should be allowed to risk the environment for their own entertainment and financial gain,” the DC stressed.

He praised the community efforts regarding forest and wildlife conservation and added that the district administration had formulated special teams to ensure the preservation of wildlife across the province besides controlling poaching, illegal hunting and trade of the birds of prey.