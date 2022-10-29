Facilities to economic zones in Dera to be provided soon

The industrial revolution will be ushered in by establishing special economic zones in the province, said Manager of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Ashfaq Afridi.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Central Anjman-e-Tajiran led by well-known trader Sohail Ahmed Azmi. On this occasion, other traders including Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, Naveed Ahmed Nizami, Muhammad Khalid, Malik Ikram Isar, Muhammad Umair Afzal Sadozai, Haji Abdul Rasheed Dhap, Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Saeed Awan, Muhammad Ayaz, Waqar Ali Khan and Muhammad Zeeshan were also present.

The KPEZDMC Incharge expressed the hope that initiative would attract investment which would lead to economic stability in the country. He said all required facilities would be provided to the economic zones in the district and the investors to install industries in the zone, situated at Dera-Zhob road and Gomal University road, and get high earnings on their investment.

He said the CPEC western route was very important as far as its location was concerned, linking three provinces of the country. In view of such location, economic zones in Dera Ismail Khan district were very suitable for business purposes.

The traders demanded for making arrangements for security, PTCL office, clean drinking water, boundary walls and banks’ branches as part of efforts to ensure a conducive environment for investors. During the meeting, the participants were briefed on the project in detail regarding the investment opportunities in the zone and update on recent developments made in the zone. Different issues pertaining to plots allotment procedures and other matters were also discussed during the meetings.