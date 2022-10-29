Wheat cultivation target in Sialkot set at 423,000 acres

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Saturday that a target of wheat cultivation had been set at 423,000 acres in the district for the coming Rabi season.

Addressing the district agriculture advisory committee meeting, he said farmers would require a total of 634,986 bags of DAP and 423,090 bags of urea for wheat cultivation from November onward in the district.

He said the supply of fertilizers at fixed rates would be ensured and those who dealing in black fertilizers and spurious fertilizers would be strictly accountable. The DC directed the local authorities of the agriculture (Ext) department to conduct training programmes/farm meetings regularly for farmers to ensure wheat cultivation and better production per acre targets and they should be informed about the importance and effectiveness of regular and proportionate use of fertilizers.

He said the district administration was fully active to resolve the problems faced by the farmers. Timely availability of fertilizers at fixed rates would be ensured and wholesalers would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Sialkot Jawahar Ali, Assistant Director Sambrial Ghulam Farid, AD Water Management Muhammad Asif, Agriculture Officer Saba Tahseen, Veterinary Officer Dr Tasawar Cheema, DD Livestock Dr. Muhammad Tanveer, representatives of fertilizer dealers and farmers participated.