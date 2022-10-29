PTI terminates basic membership of Faisal Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda for defying party policy.

“This is in reference to the show cause notice to you [Vawda] dated October 26, 2022, for defying party policy. You have not responded to the notice within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the Party stands terminated,” said a letter issued by PTI Central Secretariat here on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Vawda made claims that the party’s long march would “witness bloodshed, death, and funerals.” After this, the PTI suspended Vawda and said that he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media as he had “grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines”.

Vawda, in the press conference, said: “These funerals will definitely be held, but I will try until my dying breath to save my Pakistanis from sacrificing their lives for a conspiracy hatched by some people. I will try to end this politics of death and bloodshed in this country.”

The PTI leader said that “important and common” people’s deaths will take place in the long march, adding that there were “ulterior motives” behind the march to Islamabad.

He said that several deaths will take place before and during the long march as the motive is to “divert the attention” so that the nation “would start seeing things in black as white”.