Key US inflation measure maintains pace in Sept

A key measure of US inflation kept its pace in September while consumer spending remained strong, government data showed Friday, fueling expectations of a further interest rate hike by the central bank next week. The latest data fails to provide reprieve to President Joe Biden or the Federal Reserve, with price pressures still elevated ahead of key midterm elections. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 6.2 percent from a year ago in September, the same rate as the month before, Commerce Department data showed. While the index held steady from August as well, in line with expectations, a measure removing the volatile food and energy components edged closer to a multi-decade high. Policymakers have been battling to cool surging inflation, worsened by supply chain snarls and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent food and energy prices soaring globally. The Fed focuses on the PCE price index as it reflects consumers’ actual spending, including shifts to lower cost items, unlike the more well-known consumer price index (CPI). Although the CPI has come down from June’s decades-high rate of 9.1 percent, higher prices remain top-of-mind for voters days before elections. While inflation “slowed in the third quarter, with energy prices coming down,” Biden said in a statement, he reiterated that policymakers have more work to do to lower costs.