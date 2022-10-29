PM’s digital media focal person quits

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s focal person on Digital Media and Technologies Ahmad Jawad resigned on Friday, claiming “government decisions come from three different places”. Jawad posted a copy of his resignation on his Twitter handle which stated that his “greatest service in politics is that [he] introduced new principles”.

He added that he is resigning from his post due to the prime minister’s constraints, adding that he joined PML-N when it was weak and in opposition and was leaving it when it is in government and has power.

“I want to clarify here that during my tenure, nor did I take a salary, a car, or any convenience or concession. In a country where unjust blood is shed and facts are never brought forward, in a country where rulers, you or Imran Khan, are helpless, in a country where truth means death and lies are key to success, in a country where slogans such as ‘respect the vote’ are merely for power. People and, especially youngsters, of such a country, need to decide what is right and what is wrong,” said Jawad. Jawad added that now is the time to decide and urged people to “give voice to your conscience”. He also said that he gave his life’s precious time to search for truth and did his duty for the country.

While referring to the investigation of senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder, he said the outcome will be no different than the results of similar investigations launched after the murder of Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto. “As a leader, you will be answerable on the Day of Judgement. You are a nice man, do not be a part of such a sin. submit a resignation and beautify the Hereafter,” said the focal person in his resignation addressed to the premier.

He further said that “only truth can save this country” and appealed to the people of Pakistan to stand by what is right, keeping aside their political differences. While giving a message to the prime minister he added that there is no future for hereditary politics in Pakistan now, adding that elections should be called immediately and people of this country should be given a choice to decide their mandate. “I am resigning from this country’s politics,” he concluded.