Pakistan to establish technical, vocational varsity in S Arabia for expatriates: Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi said that Pakistan, with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia, would establish a technical and vocational university for Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that Saudi Arabia was the home of some 2.3 million Pakistanis who were working and living there for a long time. He reiterated that overseas Pakistanis were playing key role in the development of Pakistan hence, the development and welfare of Pakistanis was paramount which was priority of the present government.

The minister was addressing to Pakistani diaspora at a dinner and discussion session hosted in his honor by Pakistan Peoples Party UK chapter in the Ilford, United Kingdom. Former governor KPK Sajid Hussain Turi was also among the guests at the event. The meeting was held with prominent UK based PPP leaders.

The minister informed about the stances the party was taking with the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman’s support to deliver innovative policies for overseas Pakistanis. He further elaborated that with the collaboration of OPF a facilitation desk would be established in order to resolve the problems of Pakistanis and their dependents.

He said that overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived of voting rights. A new plan is being created where constituents will be selected to represent them in Parliament, he added.

Turi also discussed the importance of trade and the implementation of cross boarder trade, and the deliverance of maximum employment opportunities for Pakistani’s.