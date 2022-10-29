‘Tales of the Heart’ attracts art lovers

Tales of the Heart’, a solo show of paintings by Muhammad Atif Khan, has been put on display here at Tanzara Art Gallery to attract art lovers with unique imagery that serves both as treat of art and creativity.

“Atif has successfully got himself acknowledged at home and abroad. His work amalgamates Islamic miniature painting with modern geometric designs and popular culture. “The artist successfully creates mysterious narratives through his juxtapositions of Mughal era figures within mandala-like landscapes,” said Noshi Qadir, curator of the gallery, in a statement.

“As a contemporary image maker, Khan pushes his artistic limits through varied artistic thoughts and visual explorations of socio-political and cultural issues. He created a unique visual vocabulary of visualizing stories,” Noshi said.