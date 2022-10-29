Leprosy cases being reported from northern KP districts

The ratio of leprosy cases in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was on the rise as over 30000 people have been reported affected with the disease during last two years, said official sources from the Health Department here on Friday.

According to the sources, mostly northern areas including Dir, Swat, Kohistan and Upper Chitral were among the affected districts from leprosy.

The disease has been wiped out on international level and there were no signs of leprosy in Pakistan including big cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa however now cases were being reported from some hilly areas of the province where people were losing their limbs to this disease.

The sources said there were areas where the disease was completely wiped out however it was resurfacing again causing corrosion of human body parts including lips, nose and fingers of hands and feet. To counter the situation leprosy centers were established at different districts of the province however due to the lack of specialist staff, no proper treatment or cure were being provided to the patients.

The officials of the Health Directorate however said patients were being registered at leprosy centers and treatment from start to end was being provided to them.