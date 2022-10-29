CJ BHC summons home secretary others over court firing

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Friday took suo motu notice of the firing incident which occurred outside the premises of District and Session Court here.

According to official handout issued by the BHC Registrar, The chief justice directed Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, IG Balochistan Police, Commissioner Quetta, Deputy Commissioner Quetta, CCPO Quetta and DG Levies to appear in person before the court on Saturday.

At least one person died and several others were injured in a firing incident that took place between two rival groups outside the District and Session Court on Thursday morning.