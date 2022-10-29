Punjab governor assents four bills into law

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday assented four bills of the Punjab Assembly to law.

The bills include: The Forest (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Punjab Occupational Safety Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The enactment of bills shall come into force immediately.

According to a press release, issued here by the Governor’s House, Balighur Rehman assented the bills in the public interest, recognizing the privilege of the assembly, despite not adopting a proper route by the Punjab Assembly and not making the reform proposals a part of these laws.

Governor Balighur Rehman said stability in the country, adherence to the constitution and law is a priority. He said that as the governor, it was his responsibility to review the bills in the interest of the people and if there was a need to reform, then give suggestions.

He said there were many bills which he found to be correct in all respects, and he assented them immediately. But in case of any deficiency or error in the bills, he sent it back with the intention of correction to fulfil his constitutional duty.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes in promotion of democratic values, supremacy of constitution and law.