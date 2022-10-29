Speakers for need to promote sustainable water and food security

Water experts at the 2nd Pakistan Water Week 2022 stressed the need to promote sustainable and improved water and food security in Pakistan. It is the eighth climate vulnerable country in the world. Agriculture sector is using 90 percent of fresh water as compared to other south Asian countries. Therefore, there is a need to look for alternatives to produce the same

amount of yield with less water consumption.

Around 25 international water and climate experts attended the international conference of 2nd Pakistan Water Week 2022 in-person. In addition, 50 international experts from academia, government departments, research, and development organizations attended the event virtually. The experts highlighted that the lack of scientific data on water availability and usage is the biggest hindrance in water resource planning, development and building climate resilience.

The international conference was themed ‘The Role of Water-Energy-Food-Ecosystem (WEFE) Nexus for a Climate Resilient Pakistan” and was organized jointly by the International Water Management

Institute (IWMI) Pakistan, CGIAR Initiative on NEXUS Gains, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) under the umbrella of the Federal Ministry of Planning Development & Special

Initiatives and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.The three-day international conference had three thematic areas: 1) Climate Resilient Pathways: Adaptation, Mitigation, & Sustainable Development for a Secure Pakistan; 2) Politics, Policy, & Institutions – Good Governance and Strengthening Capacities; and 3) Technologies & Innovations -Responding to the Challenges. Under each thematic area, eight thematic sessions were discussed in detail. Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for improving water resilience is much needed in Pakistan. We need to find ways to uptake NbS such as water reuse and recycling through wetlands, biological processes, classifying different grades of water enhancing recharge to groundwater resources both with managed and unmanaged recharge.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman, Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources (PCRWR) in his

welcome remarks said, “Water resources management in Pakistan is becoming complex day-by-day.

Water security is emerging as the most important non-security threat. The national water security means national food security, and national food security means national security itself.” He further said that to address the issue of water, we need a multidimensional approach.”Dr. Claudia Ringler, Deputy Program Leader, CGIAR NEXUS Gains Initiative, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) said that Pakistan Water Week 2022 focuses on co-developing.