Speakers call for efforts to promote science studies in Urdu

The speakers at a ceremony held at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in connection with the sixty-year celebrations of the Urdu Science Board emphasized on initiating serious efforts for promoting science studies in Urdu language.

The ceremony was presided over by renowned dramatist, poet and columnist and former Director General Urdu Science Board Amjad Islam Amjad while Prof. Oriental College Punjab University Dr. Zia ul Hassan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Amjad Islam Amjad said that translation was an important tool of promoting foreign literature in the country.

The Urdu Science Board has rendered valuable services for the publication of science and technology related studies in Urdu language through translations.

There is a general impression that Urdu language is not capable of becoming the language of science, medicine, engineering and other important sciences despite a fact that all these disciplines were being taught in Jamia Usmania in Urdu Language, a century ago.

Urdu language is the language of communication between people living in different parts and provinces of Pakistan. There is no need to translate the term, names and words of scientific inventions into Urdu language.

He observed that the trend of book reading had decreased all over the world due to internet, mobile phone and other such inventions, which also affected the overall sales of books. Amjad Islam Amjad suggested that basic science should be taught in Urdu in an easy and interesting manner till Grade VIII.