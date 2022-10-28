Asim Azhar defends green shirts

Pakistan’s heartthrob Asim Azhar defended the cricket team of Pakistan following the Zimbabwe upset in Thursday’s match of ICC T20 World Cup.

As always, the ‘Habibi’ hitmaker stayed active on his Twitter handle throughout the second match of Green Shirts against the Chevrons, however, unlike many others, Azhar maintained his support for the boys after the upsetting defeat.

Minutes after our batters failed to chase the target of 131, Asim Azhar took to his official handle to share his disappointment over the fixture. “Disappointed. No words. Absolutely no words,” the singer wrote on the micro-blogging site.

However, Azhar had the back of Babar Azam-led side, as he defended the team against ‘seasonal fans’.

In response to a fan who questioned him, “So how’s the backing them going now”, Azhar wrote, “Wish i was a seasonal fan like many others, would be really easy to hate/abuse and take out my frustration rn.”

“As much as I’m angry – this is still my team, thru the ups & thru the downs. The game was heartbreaking but these boys will always be my boys. Baaki sab ki apni marzi,” he added.

The singer also requested fans that they are open ‘to criticize’ but requested them not ‘to abuse’ the players.

He also pointed out, “We were very rubbish today. Big changes to be done!”

About the fixture, Zimbabwean bowlers powered their side to defend a paltry total and upset Pakistan in the 24th clash of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Set to chase a total of 131 runs, Green Shirts fell just one run short of victory as they could amass 129/8 in their quota of 20 overs.