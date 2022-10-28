Ushna has an interesting take on house helps

Ushna Shah recently shared her experience with house helps, how they respond to men and women differently and asked if the other women in Pakistan also experience the same.

On Thursday, the Habs actor took to Twitter to ask the ‘very genuine question’ – in her opinion – to Pakistani women. She wrote, “Do you find that house-help responds differently to men than women? In my experience, I’ve noticed that if a “sahab” gives a task, is it completed quickly & more efficiently.”

Shah believes that if the ‘man’ of the house assigns a chore to the maids, the work is done more ‘quickly and efficiently.’

Validating Shah’s argument many people claimed that it not only happens in Pakistan but also in other parts of the world too.

One of the social media users said, “Not only in Pakistan but Singapore as well.” They further added that if they want a task to be done quickly, they ask the men of the house to hand over the chore to the maid.

Another user said, “The only reason I can think of is that Sahab doesn’t give too many tasks while “Baji” keeps demanding things.”