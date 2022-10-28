Emmerson Mnangagwa trolls Pakistan with fake Mr Bean meme

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Pakistan should send the real Mr. Bean after his side beat Green Shirts in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

The Chevrons clinched a thrilling one-run win over the 2009 champions during the Super 12 stage fixture in Perth on Thursday.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his tweet, congratulated the side thrilling victory and said Pakistan should send the real Mr Bean.

It all started when the Pakistani comedian Mohammad Asif, who is known as “Pakistani Mr. Bean” for his stark resemblance to British comedian Rowan Atkinson’s character, came to an event in the African country as the real one. The people thought him to be the real one but later realized they were tricked.

Twitter user Ngugu Chasura, commenting on a tweet by Pakistan Cricket Board, said his country will never forgive as they were sent the doppelganger instead of the real one.