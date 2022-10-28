Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed’s first look as Dr. Hasnat Khan from Netflix’s acclaimed royal series, The Crown, has been revealed and fans cannot control their excitement.

The London Nahi Jaounga star will be portraying the role of British-Pakistani doctor, who was in relationship with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997.

Saeed’s exclusive first look has been shared by Variety. Speaking to the outlet, the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor said, “Dr. Hasnat Khan and Princess Diana were total opposites. He was a very ordinary man in every way and I feel this is what attracted Princess Diana towards him. His nature and simplicity made him special to Princess Diana.”

Saeed continued, “I haven’t played a real life character on-screen and to play the role of Dr. Hasnat Khan who everyone knows due to Princess Diana was a huge responsibility.”

“I am confident audiences will love the simplicity of the relationship and how it is portrayed on-screen,” he told Variety.

Saeed has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in fifth and sixth season of the royal series.

Princess Diana’s friendship with Khan will be depicted in fifth season of The Crown, which is set to release on Nov. 9.