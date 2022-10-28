Capital police on Friday said all traffic routes including the red zone are open in Islamabad city.

According to the reports, the traffic flow is normal on all the highways of Islamabad.

The capital police said that routine activities are going on in all commercial centers of the city.

While all schools and educational institutions will also be kept open as any interference in the routine life of citizens in the red zone will not be tolerated, the capital police said.

PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan on Friday began his party’s long march from Lahore, asserting that his march is not for politics but rather it is for Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk to start his Long March from Lahore after 3:00 pm.