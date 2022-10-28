PEMRA bans live coverage of PTI long march

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has prohibited all news media channels from live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, source reported.

Any channel that violates the PEMRA directions would face legal action, the PEMRA notice said.

According to detiasl, PEMRA has directed all channels to not broadcast live speeches of any participant of the PTI long march. The channels have also been directed to not broadcast any derogatory remarks against institutions.

The PEMRA notice added that despite warnings many channels are not installing transmission delaying mechanisms. Anti-institution statements were telecasted today morning, which is a violation of court rulings, it added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march kicked off under the leadership of chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk at 11 am today.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached Liberty Chowk from his residence Zaman Park to lead the party’s Azadi Long March.

The PTI chief is marching toward Islamabad to force the incumbent government to announce a date for early elections.

Imran Khan along with senior party leaders, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Musarat Cheema and other leaders can be seen on the container.