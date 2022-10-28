PM aide Ahmad Jawad resigns ‘in protest’

Ahmad Jawad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s point person for digital media, resigned on Friday.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Ahmad Jawad stated, “In a country where blood is shed unjustly and facts are never brought to light.” In a country where the ruler, whether Imran Khan or you, is powerless. In a country where telling the truth means death and telling lies means success. In a country where the narrative of lies is the path to advancement and its purchasers are respected citizens. In a country where slogans like “respect the vote” are only used to gain power.”

“People in such a country, particularly young people, will have to decide what is true and what is false. The time has come to make a choice. Pay attention to your conscience. I spent my valuable time and money searching for the truth, and I did my duty for the sake of the country. This country has been duped many times, and I will not participate in another.”