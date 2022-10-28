PTI Long March: Marchers start gathering at Liberty Chowk

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf participants of the long march started gathering at Liberty Chowk in Lahore. The long march is scheduled to begin at 11am on Friday (today).

The PTI supporters are holding party flags and wearing dresses depicting party flag colours. Different rallies from across the city would join the main procession and then they would start their march to other cities.

مختلف علاقوں سے #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ کے قافلے لبرٹی کے لیے روانہ ہونا شروع- #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/Cw7KKX8XQg — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 28, 2022

The long march will be formally started after Friday prayers.

After gathering at Liberty Chowk, the marchers will trudge through Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Mozang, Data Darbar and then head to Azadi Chowk. And tomorrow (Saturday), the marchers will hit GT Road to start their journey toward Islamabad.

کچھ ہی دیر میں انشاللہ ایک زندہ قوم کا نظارہ پوری دنیا دیکھے گی۔ اس ملک کو اس کے عوام کی حوالے واپس کرنا ہو گا۔۔آزاد کرنا ہو گا۔ pic.twitter.com/o9L9BXZo1r — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 28, 2022

The march is expected to enter Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sumbrial, Lala Musa, Khariyan, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi. Imran along with his supporters is expected to stage a sit-in in the federal capital against the Shehbaz-led coalition government after the end of the long march.

This will be Imran Khan’s second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year. Since his government’s removal, Imran is demanding fresh elections.

Taking a jibe at her predecessor, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the nation has rejected the “bloody march” and refused to become a “slave” of the “foreign funded fitna”.

قوم نے آئین شکن فارن فنڈڈ فتنہ کا غلام بننے سے انکارکرتے ہوئے #خونی_مارچ_نامنظور مسترد کردیا ہے۔نوجوان توشہ خانہ چور ، فرح گوگی، بشری بی بی کے نظام پہ ڈاکوں کے محافظ نہیں بن سکتے۔عوام نے فتنے کی ہوس اور اقتدارکی بھینٹ چڑھنے سے انکار کر دیا ہے https://t.co/EIadTFiRj7 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 28, 2022

On the other hand, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not be allowed to enter the Red Zone in Islamabad at any cost. The government would deploy the army under Article 245 of the Constitution and the marching protesters would be contained at all the entry points to the capital.