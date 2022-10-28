Katrina is up to no good: Deepika

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone believes her top contemporary Katrina kaif is ‘up to no good’. A recent video shared by ‘Om Shanti Om’ debutante on her social media handle, on Thursday, sees the actor perform aerial yoga in her gym while fellow Bollywood diva, the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor is behind the camera, recording Padukone in the act.

Padukone is seen inside a hammock swing hanging in the air, as the song ‘Eye of The Tiger’ by Survivor is played in the background. Sharing the reel on her gram, Padukone wrote, “Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good me.” Several Bollywood celebs as well as the massive fanbases of both divas reacted to the video with millions of likes, in addition to requests to see Padukone and Kaif sharing the screen space.

“You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg,” wrote an excited fan in the comments section, while another wished, “CAN YOU GUYS DO A FILM TOGETHER ALREADY OR IS IT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR?”

“Both work together asap” another echoed.

One of the fans even created a hashtag ‘Katpika’ for the female actors.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter were also spotted in the comments section cheering for their co-stars. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the highly anticipated ‘Pathaan’, whereas, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of ‘Phone Bhoot’ before her much-awaited ‘Tiger 3’.

Meanwhile, fans are also speculating that the two might share cameos in respective other’s films of YRF’s spy universe, like the male leads.