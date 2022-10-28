Iman Ali in beige gym pants leaves netizens confused

Famous Pakistani model and actor Iman Ali posted a video of her gym session and ended up leaving social media users confused. On Wednesday, the Bol actor shared a video on her Instagram story of her working out in the gym, but her outfit bemused netizens. The actor was wearing beige colored gym pants but the filter made them look invisible. One of the users said that it took a few minutes to understand that she was wearing something, while another said, “Come on people, she is wearing skin color leggings.” On the work front, Iman Ali will next be seen in Urwa Hoccan’s debut production Tich Button, alongside Farhan Saeed, Soniya Hussyn, and Feroze Khan.