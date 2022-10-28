Amitabh Bachchan says he would walk through a ‘khai’ to look at girls in college days

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’s recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan shared his personal stories from his college days with contestant Sahil Shende.

Amitabh narrated how he used to visit a college nearby to look for girls while crossing a mountain. The contestant laughed and called him a ‘player.’

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment’s Instagram handle, Amitabh said, “Humaara jo sister school tha, woh bagal waali pahaadi mai tha.”(Our sister-school was on a mountain nearby).” The audience started laughing after hearing him narrating his experience. He continued, “Beech mai khai hai, woh khai ko paar karke woh ladkiyu ke college mai idhar udhar dekhe kaha hai aapni waali (There was a trench in the middle, after crossing that trench, I used to look for my girl in women’s college).” Sahil, after hearing Amitabh’s college story, replied, “Aap toh player nikle sir (You are a true player, sir)” and started laughing.

In the video, Amitabh also asked Sahil, “Aapke jeewan mai koi (Do you have anyone in your life).” To which, Sahil shook his head in shyness and said, “Nhi sir (No sir).” Amitabh continued and said, “Bhaisaheb iss manch pe jhoot nhi bola jaata, aap batahi dijiye kon hai woh (brother, nobody can lie on this stage, you better tell who is that person).” Sahil’s friend revealed his secret that he has someone in his life. Recently, Amitabh apologised to a contestant for hurting Vinod Khanna with a glass in the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Amitabh was most recently seen in Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. He is now gearing up for the release of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Uunchai. The film stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 11.

He also has Project K alongside Deepika and Prabhas in the pipeline.