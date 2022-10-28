Gold rate increases by Rs800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs 151,000 against its sale at Rs 150,200 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 686 and was sold at Rs 129,458 against Rs 128,772; whereas that of ten gram 22 karat went up to Rs118,670 against its sale at Rs118,041, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram gold remained unchanged at Rs1,580 and Rs1,354.60 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1,663 against its sale at $1,668, the association reported.