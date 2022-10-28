Pakistan’s regional exports increase 0.72% in Q1

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 0.72 percent in first quarter of the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of US$ 953.113 million, which is 12.55 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of US$ 7594.042 million during July-September (2022-23), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbours, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with its farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decline of 10.40 percent to US$ 501.000 million in three months of this year from US$ 559.179 million last year while exports to Afghanistan also dipped to US$ 127.157 million from US$ 127.647 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh, however, increased by 33.70 percent to US$ 234.504 million this year from US$ 175.3885 million, whereas exports to Sri Lanka also increased by 8.31 percent to US$ 87.755 million from US$ 81.017.

The exports to India increased to US$ 0.101 million from US$ 0.099 million in the previous year. Exports to Nepal declined by 31.98 percent to US$ 0.842 million from US$ 1.238 million while to Maldives increased by 5.09 percent to US$ 1.754 million from US$ 1.669 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at US$ 3318.240 million during the period under review as compared to US$ 4130.770 million during last year, showing a decline of 19.67 percent.

The imports from China during July-September 2022-23 were recorded at US$ 3228.167 million against US$ 4013.874 million during July-September 2021-22, showing a decrease of 19.57 percent.

Among other countries, imports from India were recorded as US$ 46.487 million against imports of US$ 42.502 million, a decrease of 9.37 percent while imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 75.70 percent from US$ 33.589 million to US$ 8.160 million.

Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed a 29.72 percent decline from US$ 22.010 million to US$ 15.467 million whereas imports from Bangladesh recorded were at US$ 19.822 million from US$ 17.446 million during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decrease of 88.74 percent from US$ 0.217 million to US$ 0.137 million, it added.