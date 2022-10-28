Ukrainian PoWs’ relatives plead case with UN, Red Cross

Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war were due to meet representatives of the United Nations and the Red Cross in Geneva on Thursday to seek their help in reaching their loved ones.

The four women — either wives, daughters or mothers of PoWs held by Russia in its war in Ukraine — were accompanied by Hanna Zamazieieva, a Ukrainian representative at the Council of Europe, the continent’s leading human rights organisation.

The four women, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, were due to meet with representatives from the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The would “let them know about their stories and to call them to action”, Zamazieieva told reporters, via an interpreter provided by the Ukrainian mission to the UN in Geneva.

Zamazieieva, the president of the Mykolaiv regional assembly in southern Ukraine, was to ask OHCHR and the ICRC to urge Moscow to respect the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of PoWs and for them to be transferred to a third country.

The family members were demanding the swift release of non-combatants and the establishment of a communications mechanism with prisoners of war.

Zamazieieva said they were to ask the ICRC to “directly go and inspect and ensure the respect of the conditions of detention of our prisoners of war on site”.

“We would like them to ask them to act quickly and to be more involved in the process,” she said.

On October 18, Kyiv accused the ICRC of inaction regarding Ukrainian PoWs held by Russia, and claimed the lack of visits and access was putting the detainees at risk of torture. The ICRC meanwhile said it shared the Ukrainian authorities’ frustration, but stressed that such visits were only possible with proper authorisation and security guarantees. Zamazieieva told reporters on Thursday that the ICRC had not informed them how many requests the organisation had sent to Moscow.

“As soon as we know what actions have already been taken, we can commonly think and work on the next steps to take. This is what we’re going to discuss,” she said.

In a brief statement, the ICRC said it looked forward to the meeting.

“We will never stop demanding access to all PoWs held in the international armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine until we can see them repeatedly wherever they are held,” it said.