Establishment’s transition to constitutional role welcome

Calling the country’s military spymaster and DG ISPR’s conference historic, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said the establishment’s eagerness to contribute to the country’s progress in a constitutional way must be welcomed, a private TV channel reported.

“Press conference by DG ISI and ISPR is unprecedented and historic. Institutional desire to transition must be encouraged,” the foreign minister said in a Twitter post in reaction to the rare presser by the top intelligence official of the country. “Transition of establishment from controversial to constitutional role is vital for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity,” Bilawal said in the same tweet. “The PPP has struggled for this for three generations,” Bilawal said in the tweet.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum in an unprecedented move appeared before the media, along with the military spokesperson, and answered the piercing questions from journalists about the cypher and Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

The Kenyan police killed senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif on the night of Sunday, October 23, in what the Kenyan authorities said was a “mistaken identity” shooting on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.