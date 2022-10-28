Arshad died of blood loss after shooting

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif died of blood loss thirty minutes after he was shot in the chest and head, the report of a preliminary post-mortem conducted in Pakistan revealed on Thursday. An eight-member medical board comprising senior doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) released the report after performing the autopsy on Sharif’s body. During the postmortem, the body was also X-rayed and CT-scanned, a private TV channel reported. According to the report, fragments of metal from bullets found in Sharif’s lungs, heart, stomach, kidney and other parts of the body have been

dispatched to the forensic laboratory. The final report would be prepared after receiving the forensic laboratory’s findings.

The preliminary report said that Sharif’s postmortem had been conducted as per established protocols. “Detailed external and internal examination was done,” it said. “Specimens were taken and submitted for pathology, toxicology and forensic examination,” it further said, adding that a final report will be issued once reports of pathology, toxicology and forensics are made available to the board.”

It added that Sharif had been shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest. The bullets damaged his right lung and his brain. It caused his death within 10-30 minutes of being shot. The doctors collected samples from Sharif’s heart, stomach, liver and his lungs. The samples were sent for analysis. A metal fragment recovered from his body was also sent for forensic examination.

Arshad Sharif, a popular TV anchorperson as well as an investigative journalist, was killed by the Kenyan police in a “mistaken identity” shooting on Sunday night near the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.