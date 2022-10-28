Kashmir dispute if not resolved can ignite a cataclysm of global proportions: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry,stressing the need for early resolution of Kashmir dispute Thursday said that the unsettled dispute posed a threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

While addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC on Thursday, he said that India had illegally occupied the territory Jammu and Kashmir by landing its troops in Srinagar soon after foundation of the Azad Kashmir government was laid on October 24, 1947 under the leadership of Ghazi Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, AJK President office said here Thursday evening. Terming Indian invasion of Kashmir as illegal, he said that Kashmiris had never accepted Indian control over the territory.

Terming unresolved Kashmir as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, the president urged the international community to play its role to settle the lingering dispute that had now assumed dangerous proportions.

Referring to the highly volatile situation in the region, he said, “Any misadventure no matter how big or big or small can lead to nuclear confrontation between Pakistan and India”.

“It is imperative that the world community, particularly the influential world governments should play their role to settle the Kashmir dispute that could ignite a cataclysm of global proportions”.

Barrister Sultan said that the Kashmiri people had been fighting for their rights since 1837 when during the reign of Maharaja Sabz Ali Khan and Milli Khan were skinned alive for raising the revolt against the despot.

He expressed the hope that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir would not go in vain and the day was not far when blood of Kashmiri martyrs would reach to fruition.

Addressing the seminar on this occasion, Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan while reiterating Pakistan’s continued support to Kashmir cause said the United Nations should play its pivotal role to resolve the issue in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people and help stop the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The seminar was attended and addressed by veteran Kashmiri leader Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Dr. Imtiaz and others.