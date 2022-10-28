WPC delegation visits breast cancer screening center at PIMS

A delegation of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Thursday visited the breast cancer screening center, Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to examine the available facilities for patients. Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of National Health, Dr. Shazia Sobia and other National Assembly members including Wajiha Qamar, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Samina and others visited the breast cancer screening center Radiology Department and Breast Center at PIMS.