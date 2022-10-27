Autopsy report: Arshad Sharif died half hour after being shot

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and chest, he succumbed to his injuries almost 30 minutes after being shot.

An eight-member medical board comprising senior doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) released the report after performing the autopsy on Sharif’s body.

Two members were added to this panel, PIMS ENT Head Dr Altaf Hussain and Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery head Dr Muhammad Irshad Hussain, on the request of Sharif’s family.

“Detailed external and internal examination was done. Specimens were taken and submitted for pathology, toxicology and forensic examination,” read the initial postmortem report.

“Bullet injuries in his head and the right lung were the causes of his death,” says the initial postmortem report.

The final report would be prepared after receiving the forensic laboratory’s findings.

Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayer was offered at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Thursday amid tight security. He was laid to rest at the H-11 cemetery of the federal capital.

Arshad was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night, with an official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

Kenyan media initially quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.