Two brothers reunite after 43 years at Kartarpur corridor

Two brothers from Pakistan and India who were split up during the partition riots in 1947 have recently reconciled at Kartarpur Corridor after 43 years.

While one of the brothers resides in India, the other lives in the Narowal district’s Renewal village.

Through social media, the two brothers connected, and on Thursday, they and their families finally met in person along the Kartarpur Corridor.

It is important to remember that the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located close to Lahore in Pakistan, and the Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak, located in the Gurdaspur area of Punjab, India, are connected by the Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free border crossing and religious corridor.

4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles) from the India-Pakistan border on the Pakistani side, the crossing enables pilgrims from India to get to the gurdwara at Kartarpur, Pakistan, without a visa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan did the same for the Pakistani side two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India placed the foundation stone on November 26, 2018.

For the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak’s birth on November 12, 2019, the corridor was completed.