On Thursday, Pakistan faces Zimbabwe in their second group match in an effort to pick up their T20 World Cup campaign.

After losing the blockbuster against arch-rivals India on the very last ball of an extraordinarily thrilling match at a roaring Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday as Virat Kohli played a masterpiece knock, Babar Azam and his men would be looking to get back to winning ways in their Group 2 clash against Zimbabwe in Perth.

The two teams are facing each other in a T20 World Cup for the very first time.

The green shirts have lost only one of the 17 T20 Internationals they have played against Zimbabwe, and that was last year in a bilateral series in Harare. Though Pakistan on paper looks relatively stronger than Zimbabwe, Babar and the company must remain on guard given the highly unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Moreover, Zimbabwe’s rain-marred first Super 12 game against South Africa in Hobart on Monday gave the former a crucial point that can provide Craig Ervine’s team the spirit to cause an upset that can derail Pakistan known for their own brand of unpredictability in the game’s shortest format.

Pakistan will be strongly fancied to beat Zimbabwe — who are ranked 11 in the world to Pakistan’s three — and belatedly get their World Cup going.

“Zimbabwe is an international team and we have to play strong against them like any other team,” said the 32-year-old Iftikhar.

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed said the team was disappointed after the defeat against India but Babar Azam managed to lift the players after the loss.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani