Yasir Hussain shares his stance on domestic violence, strictly condemns filthy act

Actor Yasir Hussain, after Aliza Sultan submitted prove of domestic violence against Feroze Khan, came out to spread awareness over domestic abuse.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Yasir posted a beautiful picture with wife Iqra Aziz and gave his clear stance on this filthy act. According to Yasir, if he would abuse his wife domestically, there is a 90% chance that his son will do the same in the future.

Yasir strictly condemns domestic abuse and says that it is unacceptable in any form even if it done by an actor or celebrity. He wrote: “I support Alizey and her family. Allah unhain jald mushkilaat se bahar nikaaly aur Zindagi main sukoon laye. Ameen”

There are numerous other Pakistani celebrities namely; Maryam Nafees, Osman Khalid Butt, Mansha Pasha, Aiman Khan, Anoushey Ashraf, Sarwat Gillani, Junaid Khan, Asim Azhar, Kubra Khan, Iffat Omar, Faizan Shaikh who stood up against Feroze Khan and have lent support to Aliza Sultan Khan.