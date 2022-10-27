Sonya Hussyn takes legal action against Urwa

In response to a “breach in contract” whereby she was not paid her contractual obligations for the project, actress Sonya Hussyn has publicly disclosed that she has taken legal action against producer of her film “Tich Button” Urwa Hocane.

In the legal notice, the Sonya’s legal team addressed the matter by reminding Urwa that she “entered into contractual relations” with their client. “Under express terms and conditions”, she agreed to pay Sonya a certain amount upon completion of the shooting, which began on February 2, 2020 and ended on June 5, the same year.

The notice states that even though Sonya performed her part of the contract “in exceptional circumstances” such as the outbreak of Covid-19, she was not paid her due “despite repeated requests and reminders” accounting for a “breach in contract”.

It noted that after quite some time, “in stark convention and blatant violation of contract”, the Urwa “fraudulently” attempted to pay Hussyn Rs500,000.

Hussyn returned that cheque and “unequivocally refuses to be a prey of [Urwa’s] fraudulent scheme,” according to the notice. Sonya is demanding the payment agreed upon in the contract which is “still outstanding”.

Additionally, she is demanding Rs5 million for “general damages” on account of “distress, dismay, mental torture, humiliation and embarrassment” within 14 days of the receipt of the notice for the “undesirable and unwanted circumstances” created by Urwa.

Upon failure to comply with this, Sonya has instructed her legal team to “institute civil and criminal legal provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 for criminal breach of trust, cheating, fraud and misrepresentation” and file a civil suit in court and seek recovery of payment, general damages and attachment of Urwa’s immoveable and moveable assets.

Sonya is not been participating in the promotional events for the film, she did not even show up for the trailer launch.

“Tich Button” also stars Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Marina Khan and Iman Ali in key roles. The film is slated to have its countrywide release on November 11.