Gold price in Pakistan 27 Oct 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs137,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,760.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold price in Pakistan 27 Oct 2022

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Karachi PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Islamabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Peshawar PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Quetta PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Sialkot PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Attock PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Gujranwala PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Jehlum PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Multan PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Bahawalpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Gujrat PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Nawabshah PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Chakwal PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Hyderabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Nowshehra PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Sargodha PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Faisalabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585 Mirpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585