Your right to know Thursday, October 27, 2022


Gold price in Pakistan 27 Oct 2022

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs137,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,760.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Karachi PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Islamabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Peshawar PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Quetta PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Sialkot PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Attock PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Gujranwala PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Jehlum PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Multan PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Bahawalpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Gujrat PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Nawabshah PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Chakwal PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Hyderabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Nowshehra PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Sargodha PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Faisalabad PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585
Mirpur PKR 137,200 PKR 1,585

 

