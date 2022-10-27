Final round of politics has begun: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that the final round of the politics in Pakistan has begun and the month of November will be decisive. Taking to Twitter, he said that the date of the election will be taken by the government the same way as the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice has been taken. While attacking the current government, he said that the “beggars” will not be given any money. Rashid said that the whole nation is calling out Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif and vice-chairman Maryam Nawaz for cutting a cake of Dewali while the rest were mourning senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s death. Former Interior Minister went on to say that the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will commence under the leadership of Imran Khan from Liberty Market, Lahore. He said that peaceful protest in the constitutional of everyone. Warning the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Rashid said that if he will use power to stop the march then he will not get a chance to run.