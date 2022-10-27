PTI must keep politics aside, focus on public issues: Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to concentrate on public issues instead of holding a long march. Talking to a private news channel, she said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should avoid creating a law and order situation in the country and she warned that stern action would be taken against the violators. She further said that Imran Khan wanted to create political instability in the country, adding that the incumbent government was busy promoting friendly relationships with neighbour countries. Replying to a question she said that the country was still struggling with the challenges of rehabilitation of around 33 million people displaced due to the catastrophic floods, adding that the government had distributed Rs70 billion among 2.6 million flood-hit families of the country so far to help them recover from the losses to some extent. Almost 97 percent of work for the distribution of relief amount under BISP programme has been completed, she said, adding, over 3.9 percent target population needs nutrition which is a big challenge in present circumstances.