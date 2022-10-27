New labs inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

To provide quality information and analyse plant diseases, pest management and nutrient deficiencies, National Entomological Reference Laboratory (NERL), Plant Pathology Laboratory and Entomological Entrepreneurship Hub (EEH), inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was organized in this regard by the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at PMAS-AAUR. University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz Zaman was the chief guest while Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan sahi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Chairpersons, faculty members and research students were also present on the occasion.

NEL laboratory will not only research but also support malaria/dengue control programs with mosquito surveillance, directing insecticide applications, insecticides resistance monitoring, and mapping of potential disease-causing mosquitoes. Plant Pathology laboratory aims to conduct research on different aspects for the identification and integrated management of plant diseases while EEH empower youth by providing a place to explore and develop business ideas linking with market, companies and micro finance institutions.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, while addressing, said agricultural productivity can be boosted only by adopting modern technologies. He was of the view that the country’s agricultural production can only be enhanced by educating the farming community about better management and latest practices.

He hoped that these labs will not only provide modern scientific knowledge to students but also guidelines to the farming community for proper treatment of plant diseases. He further said that EEH will not only provide technical skills but also strengthen economic opportunities by providing skill-development, innovation in agriculture and entrepreneurship. Faculty of Agriculture Dean Dr Muhammad Naeem said that the university will make all out efforts to address the productivity issues of the farming community.