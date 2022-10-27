Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir reiterates commitment to Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination and asked the government to forcefully highlight the issue at every international forum.

The Committee held its in-camera meeting which was presided over by its Chairman, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan. It offered fateha for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistani armed forces, police, other law enforcement agencies and the Kashmiri freedom fighters including those leaders who died in the illegal, unlawful custody of Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and also journalist Arshad Sharif.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs apprised the Committee on the latest situation of the Kashmir dispute with its historical background and future strategy of the government. The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan also briefed the panel with regard to the historical background and observance of 27 October as Kashmir Black Day. Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan on the occasion maintained that Kashmir is a vital issue and it must be raised and highlighted at every forum.