Shabbir Shah urges IIOJK people to observe Black Day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah have said that India’s continued illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir posed serious threat to peace and stability in the region. According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Shah and other APHC leaders urged the Kashmiris to observe the 27th October as Black Day to send a loud and clear message to India and the international community that they reject the Indian illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle till they were given their right to self-determination. Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail said that the invasion in Jammu and Kashmir by India on the 27th October 1947 was a naked aggression devoid of legal and moral justification. He termed it as an atrocious attack on the political and democratic rights of the Kashmiris and said that on that fateful day the so-called democratic state had brazenly violated the international law by usurping the fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir. The APHC leader maintained that despite suffering at the hands of Indian tyrants, the valiant people of Kashmir have never accepted its dominance over the region. “Kashmiris have neither accepted the hegemony of the Indian state in the past nor will they accept it in the future”, Shabbir Shah said adding that day was not far when the Kashmiris’ struggle and their sacrifices for the noble cause would reach to fruition. He urged the international community to play an effective role to end India’s occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. The APHC leaders, Syed Bashir Andrabi and Khawaja Firdous, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said India is committing genocide of Kashmiri people since illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir by force and deception on October 27, 1947. They said the Kashmiris will observe Black Day tomorrow all over the world to make it clear to India and the international community that they do not accept India’s forced occupation and will continue their peaceful struggle till they achieved freedom from the Indian yoke. They said that despite using different tactics, India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination. APHC leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, in his statement in Srinagar termed the October 27, 1947, invasion in Jammu and Kashmir as a black spot on the face of Indian democracy. He also described the unresolved Kashmir dispute as a big question mark on the credibility, relevance, purpose and very existence of the UN. APHC leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in his statement in Srinagar said October 27, 1947 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir. He said India’s cruel and brutal tactics cannot stop the Kashmiris from achieving their inalienable right. He appealed to the people of IIOJK to make the strike call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference on October 27 successful. United Political Forum Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui said that history bears testimony to this brazen fact that on this very day India used its milita y might and political deceit to occupy a whole population against its will. APHC Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi said that 27th October is the blackest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Spokesman Dr Irfan in a statement deplored that Kashmir issue was still pending, and was not being resolved despite number of UN resolutions pledging to the Kashmiris the right to self-determination. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their statements also appealed to the Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day. Hurriyat AJK leader Zahid Ashraf said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing Indian oppression like an iron wall and would never compromise on their right to resist.