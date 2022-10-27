Punjab CM meets Imran Khan, says long march will wipe out imported govt

Chairman PTI Imran Khan met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at 90-SQA today in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and long march came under discussion. During the meeting matters relating to Punjab Ehsas Ration Riayat Progamme along with providing relief to the people of the province also came under discussion.

Imran Khan and CM Pervaiz Elahi demanded an impartial and a transparent judicial investigation over the martyrdom incident of Arshad Sharif and urged that the Government of Pakistan should fulfil its responsibilities with regard to the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif. They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with the mother, widow and other family members of Arshad Sharif. Both the leaders expressed their grave concern over the deteriorated economic condition prevailing in the country.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that the incumbent federal government has miserably failed on every front adding that long march is a ‘Jehad’ for the ‘haqeeqi azadi’ and the zeal as well as fervour of the people indicate that the long march will write a new history. CM stated that the people of Pakistan are standing with Imran Khan and long march will wipe out the imported government. CM underscored that Imran Khan is a ray of hope for people of Pakistan and assured to fully support the long march.

Punjab CM orders steps for giving ownership rights to slum-dwellers: The members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad division held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and discussed proposals for carving out new tehsils.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that all-out measures were being taken to provide relief to the common man in a short span of time.

The chief minister ordered for taking steps for giving ownership rights to slum-dwellers and asked WASA Faisalabad to improve its performance and redress public grievances without any delay. The sanitation situation in Faisalabad and other cities should be improved, he stressed and added that availability of funds would be ensured to complete ongoing schemes of the Faisalabad division.

The CM said that Haseeb Shaheed Hospital, General Hospital Samanabad and other health schemes would be completed soon along with the completion of repair and maintenance of link roads in the division. The shortage of doctors at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children’s Hospital would also be filled, he added. He said priority would be given to water filtration plant schemes.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and others attended the meeting. Administrative secretaries, Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and others were also present.

8m families benefiting from Ehsaas Ration program: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that eight million deserving families were benefiting from Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme currently.

Talking to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation at his office on Wednesday, he said that the provincial government was striving to provide relief to people and bring ease in their lives.

The CM termed the Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Program a flagship initiative of the government and noted that 40 per cent cheaper items were being provided to eight million deserving families. The beneficiaries could purchase pulses, ghee, oil and flour from registered grocery stores at 40 per cent lower rates, along with it, a 10pc commission is also given to the owners of registered grocery stores, he added.